Taiwan People's Party Chair meets with AIT Chair Laura Rosenberger

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chair and presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) met with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger in a closed-door meeting on Friday (June 9), per CNA.

On June 10, Ko told reporters that the U.S. had expressed its concern for Taiwan. However, as the discussions involved national security, Rosenberger did not disclose details, and therefore, he would not disclose the content of the meeting, Ko said.

Commenting on the 2024 general election, Ko said the U.S. repeatedly emphasized it would not interfere. The chair expressed confidence ties will not change regardless of the election’s outcome.

On June 5, Rosenberger praised Taiwan as a beacon of regional democracy and said the U.S. believes that Taiwan will hold a free, fair, and democratic presidential election. "The United States will not take sides in Taiwan's general election, and also opposes interference by external forces," she said.

The AIT chair is currently on a tour of Taiwan to discuss issues concerning Taiwan-U.S. relations with senior government officials. She is also expected to meet with all the presidential candidates.

Rosenberger and Ko met at the ARTCO restaurant in Kaohsiung's Pier 2 Art Center, according to CNA. So far, she has held discussions with Ko and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and she will later meet with Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).