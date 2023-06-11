Alexa
Southern Miss jumps to 5-0 lead over Tennessee before Game 1 is postponed due to inclement weather

By Associated Press
2023/06/11 10:10
Tennessee players relax during a lightning delay during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Southern Mississippi in Hattie...
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello hangs out in the dugout during a lighting delay in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against S...
Tennessee starting pitcher Andrew Lindsey (29) checks a Southern Mississippi runner at first base during an NCAA college baseball tournament super reg...
Tennessee relief pitcher Camden Sewell (16) throws against Southern Mississippi during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Hatt...
Southern Mississippi outfielder Carson Paetow (37) runs down a long hit from a Tennessee player for an out during a NCAA college baseball tournament s...
Southern Mississippi pitcher Billy Oldham (21) throws against Tennessee during a NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Tennesse...
Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell throws against Southern Mississippi in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, S...
Tennessee outfielder Christian Scott readies to throw the ball as Southern Mississippi's Dustin Dickerson runs to second base during the fourth inning...
Tennessee's Zane Denton, right, keeps his eye on Southern Mississippi pitcher Billy Oldham (21) as he attempts to steal second during an NCAA college ...
Southern Mississippi's Dustin Dickerson sprints to third base during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game agai...

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tate Parker hit a two-RBI triple in the top of the first inning, Dustin Dickerson and Nick Monistere each hit a solo home run for Southern Miss on Saturday the Golden Eagles jumped to a 5-0 before play at the Hattiesburg Super Regional was postponed due to inclement weather.

Game 1 of the best-of-3 super regional will resume Sunday at 11 a.m. local (central) time with one out and Tennessee's Zane Denton on first base.

Tennessee (41-19) and Southern Miss (45-18) have each won four games in a row.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25