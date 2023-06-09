Escaping the floods on Ukraine's Dnipro

Since June 6, those who remain in the southern Ukrainian conflict region of Kherson have been struggling with another existential threat to their home... Since June 6, those who remain in the southern Ukrainian conflict region of Kherson have been struggling with another existential threat to their homeland: the Dnipro River, the natural frontline between Ukrainian- and Russian-controlled territories, burst its banks creating floodwaters several meters high after a partial collapse of the Kakhovka Dam. Over 40,000 people are affected.