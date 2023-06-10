Police search for suspect after woman shot and killed in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in her 40s has died after being shot at the rice porridge shop she ran in the Taipei suburb of Beitou on Saturday afternoon (June 10).

Police said the shooting occurred at the eatery on Zhixing Road close to the Guandu MRT station at around 1.45 p.m., and that the victim was a Vietnamese woman who had lived in Taiwan for many years, per CNA. Police said they have identified the suspect via CCTV footage, but are yet to make an arrest, per UDN.

Police were the first to arrive at the scene, after which an ambulance was called and the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead at 2 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation police found that a man approached the rice porridge shop on a motorcycle, entered, shot the woman in the chest, and then fled. UDN reports that the woman’s surname was Pan (潘), and that her husband said he did not know the shooter, nor did his wife have any enemies.





Police conduct an investigation at the scene of the crime on Saturday afternoon, June 10. (CNA photo)