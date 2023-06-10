Taiwan president watches Hai An military drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) watched the Hai An 11 military drills on and near the water in Kaohsiung City on Saturday (June 10).

The simulations involved the handling of explosives, and actions against terrorists and hijackers on land and at sea, the Liberty Times reported. The teams also practiced disaster relief, including the dousing of fires on ships.

Tsai noted Taiwan’s location as a transportation and trading hub in the Asia Pacific, and as a nation on the front line of democracy. The country had been doing its utmost to safeguard regional peace and stability, while also upgrading its capability to respond to crises, she said.

Taiwan has recorded a number of achievements in the fight against transnational crime, including smuggling and human trafficking, according to a statement from the Presidential Office. Tsai emphasized cooperation between different services from the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) to the military police in Saturday’s exercises.

The more Taiwanese worked together, the safer Taiwan is, and the safer the world, the president said. She also mentioned how, as part of a government program launched in 2018, the CGA was planning to take delivery of 141 ships by the end of 2027.