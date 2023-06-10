Two planes collide on Tokyo runway

Two passenger planes collided on the ground at an airport in Tokyo on Saturday.

The collision occurred on a runway at the Japanese capital's Haneda airport.

No injuries were reported but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways.

The incident involved a Thai Arways plane that was to depart for Bangkok and an Eva Airways jet headed to Taipei.

The Thai Airways aircraft appeared to have sustained minor damage to its wing.

The runway was then closed and some flights were delayed.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

sdi/lo (AP, Reuters)