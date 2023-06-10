Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A string of earthquakes culminated in a magnitude 5.3 tremor centered in Pingtung County on Saturday (June 10), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The largest quake struck at 1:31 p.m. in the township of Sandimen, 28.8 kilometers northeast of Pingtung County Hall. The epicenter was located 10.3 km underground.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in Sandimen and in the nearby Kaohsiung City district of Liugui. An intensity level of 3 was reported from locations as far apart as Fuli in Hualien County on the east coast, and Chiayi City in the west, per CNA.

The 5.3 tremor was preceded by three quakes in Kaohsiung City’s Maolin District. The tremors measured 4.2, 3.6, and 4.2, and struck at 3:51 a.m., 8:28 a.m., and 1:26 p.m. respectively.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.