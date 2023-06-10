Alexa
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts south Taiwan

Pingtung tremor follows 3 quakes in Kaohsiung City' Maolin

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/10 14:06
A magnitude 5.3 quake hit Sandimen in Pingtung County Saturday afternoon. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A string of earthquakes culminated in a magnitude 5.3 tremor centered in Pingtung County on Saturday (June 10), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The largest quake struck at 1:31 p.m. in the township of Sandimen, 28.8 kilometers northeast of Pingtung County Hall. The epicenter was located 10.3 km underground.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in Sandimen and in the nearby Kaohsiung City district of Liugui. An intensity level of 3 was reported from locations as far apart as Fuli in Hualien County on the east coast, and Chiayi City in the west, per CNA.

The 5.3 tremor was preceded by three quakes in Kaohsiung City’s Maolin District. The tremors measured 4.2, 3.6, and 4.2, and struck at 3:51 a.m., 8:28 a.m., and 1:26 p.m. respectively.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
