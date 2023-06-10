Flights by Taiwan’s EVA, Thai Airways clip wings at Tokyo Haneda Airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tokyo’s Haneda Airport closed down a runway Saturday (June 10) after an EVA Air and a Thai Airways plane clipped wings.

At 10:11 a.m. local time, the two planes scraped each other with the tips of their wings, UDN reported. The Thai aircraft reportedly lost part of its wing, with the authorities sending in a fire truck and closing off runway A, according to a Twitter user.

The incident involved EVA Air flight BR189 to Taipei Songshan Airport and Thai Air flight TG683 to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The two planes remained on the tarmac while an investigation was conducted into the precise cause of the accident, per NHK.

The authorities said flights scheduled to land or take off at Haneda might incur delays due to the runway closure.