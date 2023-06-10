Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Flag festival in France turns down Taiwan under China pressure

Taiwanese association in France emphasizes interest in cultural event was apolitical

  144
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/10 11:28
Brazil at the 2022 edition of the flag festival in Lyon. (Facebook, Comite des Fetes de la Ville de Lyon photo)

Brazil at the 2022 edition of the flag festival in Lyon. (Facebook, Comite des Fetes de la Ville de Lyon photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An international flag festival in the French city of Lyon turned down a request from a Taiwanese group to participate after China voiced objections, reports said Saturday (June 10).

The annual “Fete des Bannieres du Monde” features a parade, a market, and participants from at least a dozen countries wearing traditional costumes. The next edition, organized by the city government, is scheduled for Sept. 16.

However, following months of exchanges, the organizers told the local Taiwanese committee by phone in late May that Chinese had contacted them asking that Taiwan would not participate in the festival, CNA reported. As a result, the organizing committee turned down Taiwan’s application.

The Taiwanese group, the “Association Culturelle des Taiwanais de Lyon” (ACTL), insisted that its desire to participate was completely unrelated to politics. It wrote a letter to the chair of the organizing committee last week to emphasize it was only interested in representing the local Taiwanese community at a major cultural event.

At last year’s parade, the group reportedly was too late to file an application, so its members walked along holding Taiwanese flags on the outskirts of the main group. The Chinese delegation demanded the organizers call in the police, while staff asked the Taiwanese to put away their flags, ACTL said.

The most recent application process began with a letter from ACTL in October. Repeated calls for information about meetings to decide on Taiwan’s participation did not produce a clear reply until the refusal in late May, ACTL said.
flag
Taiwan flag
Taiwan-China
Chinese bullying
Lyon
Fete des Bannieres du Monde
Association Culturelle des Taiwanais de Lyon
ACTL

RELATED ARTICLES

Europeans wish to stay neutral in potential US-China war over Taiwan: Poll
Europeans wish to stay neutral in potential US-China war over Taiwan: Poll
2023/06/08 11:27
US army secretary urges open lines of communication between US, China
US army secretary urges open lines of communication between US, China
2023/06/07 15:16
White House official urges peace, stability amid Taiwan Strait tensions
White House official urges peace, stability amid Taiwan Strait tensions
2023/06/07 10:42
Taiwan high school apologizes for Chinese flag on yearbook cover
Taiwan high school apologizes for Chinese flag on yearbook cover
2023/06/02 11:48
Proposal of bridge between Taiwan and China receives short shrift
Proposal of bridge between Taiwan and China receives short shrift
2023/05/31 17:13