Wildfires devastate Brandenburg

The wildfire began burning at the Jüterbog military training area outside Berlin on May 31. Though firefighters thought they had it under control at t... The wildfire began burning at the Jüterbog military training area outside Berlin on May 31. Though firefighters thought they had it under control at the beginning of the week, they say strong winds rekindled it. Some 90 firefighters have been using 25 trucks to battle the blaze day and night since it began. Aircraft are also being used in the fight to get the blaze under control.