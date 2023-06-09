Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size May See A Big Move | AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Diabetic Nephropathy . The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

The global diabetic nephropathy market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global diabetic nephropathy market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The most severe complication for diabetes patients in terms of morbidity and mortality is diabetic nephropathy, a condition of the kidney glomerulus. Microalbuminuria is the main characteristic of diabetic nephropathy. Patients with diabetes, whether type 1 or type 2, are susceptible to kidney-related issues that impair their kidneys’ typical capacity to eliminate waste products and extra fluid from the body. Diabetes that is not well managed over time might harm blood vessel clusters in the kidneys that filter waste from the blood. High blood pressure and renal damage may result from this.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing geriatric population and rising number of patients suffering from diabetes, chronic renal disease, atherosclerosis, and hypertension drive the global market.

The growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity in different regions of the world boosts global market growth. The National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that 126 million people had diabetic nephropathy in 2010; by 2030, it is projected to affect more than 191 million people.

Diabetes patients worldwide are becoming more aware of early detection of diabetes, healthcare structures are improving, and advanced technology is creating several treatment options for diabetics. Thus, these factors boost global market growth.

The carelessness toward diabetic nephropathy and the limited availability of skilled professionals for treatment may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global market. Numerous medical schools and hospitals had to reorganize all around the world to enhance the number of beds available for patients with COVID-19. Since COVID-19 patients receive priority for treatment, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the diabetic nephropathy market. During the pandemic, drug discovery and development for diabetic nephropathy slowed but did not stop.

Regional Analysis

North America acquired leading revenue in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the projected period. As a result of the rising number of patient admissions and increasing chronic kidney diseases. In addition, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness about diabetic nephropathy among diabetic patients.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing number of diabetic nephropathy cases, chronic heart disease patients, and rising prevalence of hypertension.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global diabetic nephropathy market are:

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co

Astrazenica Plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global diabetic nephropathy market segmentation focuses on Drugs Class, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Drugs Class

Angiotensin-converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Calcium Channel Blocker

Diuretics

Renin Inhibitor

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Type-1 Diabetes

Type-2 Diabetes

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Providers

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacy

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

