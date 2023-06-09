China Outbound Tourism Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global China Outbound Tourism Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the China Outbound Tourism. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the China Outbound Tourism Market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the China Outbound Tourism Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

China outbound tourism market to reveal momentous growth by 2026, and the markets growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period.

This report on the China outbound tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as countries analysis covering around 26 nations. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China’s outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of visits, and main destination markets.

The report provides a clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 26 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth opportunity of the market.

Report Scope:

An Insightful Analysis of the China Outbound Tourism Market and Forecast (2015 2026)

China Outbound Tourism Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 2026

Detailed Assessment of the Total China Outbound Tourists Volume and Forecast to 2027

Detailed Assessment of the Total China Outbound Tourists Spending and Forecast to 2027

Delivers a Complete Insights on Number of Outbound Visitor Departures from China to Major 26 Countries with Five Years Forecasts

Analyses China Outbound Tourism Expenditure to the Major 26 Countries with Five Years Forecast

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in Europe

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in Asia

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in North America

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in Oceania

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in Other Major Countries

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) between Leisure, Visits Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business and Other Segments

Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints of the China Outbound

Tourism Market

The Report Analyses the Market Based on Countries and Presents the Forecast in Terms of Value and Volume for the Next Five Years. Countries Covered in the Report Include:

1) The United States

2) Canada

3) Dubai

4) Hong Kong

5) Macau

6) Philippines

7) Thailand

8) Vietnam

9) Malaysia

10) Indonesia

11) Japan

12) Singapore

13) Cambodia

14) Korea

15) Taiwan

16) India

17) Spain

18) France

19) Germany

20) Italy

21) Turkey

22) The United Kingdom

23) Australia

24) New Zealand

25) Nepal

26) Sri Lanka

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

