United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG). The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

The United States market for the self-monitoring blood glucose is anticipated to cross US$ 4.6 billion by the year-end of 2027.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Large patient pool suffering from diabetes, the rapid uptake of innovative, userfriendly, and technological advancements products, the surge in the aging population, and an upsurge in risk factors that lead to diabetes drive the growth of the U.S self-monitoring blood glucose market.

Report Scope:

An Insightful Analysis of the United States Diabetes Population and Forecast to 2027

Delivers a Complete Overview of the United States Insulin Users and Forecast to 2027

The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Size and Forecast (2015 2027)

The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 2027

The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market with Six Years Forecast

The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market with Six Years Forecast

The Market Size of the United States Blood Sugar Lancets Market with Six Years Forecast

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Lancets Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions, Distribution Agreement, Exclusive Agreement, Partnership Deals, and Licensing Agreement

Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Blood Glucose Meter Portfolios, Business Overview, and Current Development

Each of the Major Players has been Profiled Based on Parameters such as Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent Developments

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for their Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:

Roche

LifeScan, Inc

Arkray, Inc

ForaCare, Inc

Fifty50 Medical

iHealth Labs

Oak Tree Health

Livongo Health

Dario Health

One Drop

Sanofi

BioTel Care

Walgreens

i-SENS, Inc

Medtronic

U.S. Diagnostics

Omnis Health

Nova Diabetes Care

Trividia Health, Inc

Simple Diagnostics

Smart Meter LLC

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Abbott Diabetes Care

Genesis Health Technologies

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Omron Healthcare

Ypsomed Holding AG

Osang Healthcare Co., Ltd

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)

Waveform Diabetes (Formerly AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC)

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

