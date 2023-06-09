Firewood Market 2023 Set to Achieve Phenomenal Revenue Growth in the Near Future

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Firewood industry.

New Industry Report on Global Firewood Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Firewood Market is valued at approximately USD 878.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Firewood can be referred to as a primary energy source used by people for cooking and space heating purposes. Firewood basically is a bunch of wood that is used as fuel in many households. They are mostly used in the rural areas of developedor underdeveloped countries. The use of firewood provides energy for cooking, heating, and fueling steam engines, and helps generate electricity when used in steam turbines. Rising inclination towards recreational activities, low income of the majority in underdeveloped nations, increasing desire of customers for smaller firewood, Commercialization of the firewood business, and Rising energy crises are the factors driving the growth of the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Firewood Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the variable pricing of coal, natural gas, and heating oil which leads to the increase in the usage of firewood by the low-income population in the region. The high rate of vulnerable populations in the region also contributes to the growth of this market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the prevalence of low-income groups and low disposable income in highly populated countries such as India, emerging new technologies are improving the efficiency of firewood and the presence of key market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Wood Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Wood Type:

Log wood

Wood chips

Pellets

Forestry residues

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Business to Business

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World