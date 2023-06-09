Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Strong Revenue Growth Anticipated for Market 2023 Through 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Carbon Fiber Prepreg industry.
New Industry Report on Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.
Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market is valued at approximately USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Carbon Fiber Prepreg carbon composite prepregs are created with the aid of thermoset resins, such as Epoxy, Phenols, Thermoplastics, and polyimide. The two principal procedures utilized to produce Prepreg carbon fiber are the Hot Melt Process and the Solvent Dip Process. Prepreg carbon fiber reinforcement is one of the most cutting-edge methods for creating composite components. It is cured under heat and pressure to generate high-quality parts with a great seismic performance and low resin content. Rapid industrialization, numerous product developments, investment in research and development, an increase in the usage of energy sources, and increased demand for carbon fiber prepreg in end-user industries are the main factors expected to propel market expansion over the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the Market and is projected to growth grow through the forecasted period. The region’s market is developing because of the increasing use of carbon fiber prepreg in the manufacture of military, commercial, and transport aircraft. Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase rapidly over the course of the projected period because of the region’s expanding aerospace and automotive sectors. The region’s market is primarily driven by the growing need for energy, which has increased investment in renewable energy, particularly wind.
Major market players included in this report are:
Toray Industries, Inc
Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composies, Inc
Solvay
Teijin Ltd
Hexcel Corporation
SGL Carbon AG
Gurit Holding AG
Rock West Composites, Inc.
Park Aerospace Corp.
Axiom Materials, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Resin Type:
Epoxy
Phenolic
Thermoplastic
Bismaleimide
Polyimide
Others
By Manufacturing Process:
Hot Melt
Solvent Dip
By End Use Industry:
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Sports & Recreation
Automotive
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
