Aerospace 3D Printing Market 2023 Expected to Outperform Competitors with Exceptional Revenue Growth

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Aerospace 3D Printing industry.
New Industry Report on Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.
Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market is valued at approximately USD 2.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.07% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, North America dominated the market owing to the rising demand for lightweight aircraft components. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the growing need for 3D-printed components in space applications, the spacecraft segment is predicted to grow during the projected period. The UAV segment is expected to expand rapidly. In Asia Pacific, the segment’s expansion is being fueled by increased investments by key players and the space industry.
Major market players included in this report are:
3D Systems (U.S.)
Stratasys (Israel)
Materialise (Belgium)
EOS GmbH (Germany)
General Electric Company (U.S.)
CleanGreen3D (Mcor Technologies Limited) (U.S.)
Ultimaker BV (Netherlands)
Proto Labs, Inc. (U.S.)
Relativity Space (U.S.)
The ExOne Company (U.S.)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Vertical:
Printer
Material
By Industry:
UAV
Space
Aircraft
By Application:
Engine components
Space components
Structural components
By Printer Technology:
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Continuous liquid interface production (CLIP)
Stereolithography (SLA)
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
