Aerospace 3D Printing Market 2023 Expected to Outperform Competitors with Exceptional Revenue Growth

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Aerospace 3D Printing industry.

New Industry Report on Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status.

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market is valued at approximately USD 2.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.07% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, North America dominated the market owing to the rising demand for lightweight aircraft components. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the growing need for 3D-printed components in space applications, the spacecraft segment is predicted to grow during the projected period. The UAV segment is expected to expand rapidly. In Asia Pacific, the segment’s expansion is being fueled by increased investments by key players and the space industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

3D Systems (U.S.)

Stratasys (Israel)

Materialise (Belgium)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

CleanGreen3D (Mcor Technologies Limited) (U.S.)

Ultimaker BV (Netherlands)

Proto Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

Relativity Space (U.S.)

The ExOne Company (U.S.)

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Vertical:

Printer

Material

By Industry:

UAV

Space

Aircraft

By Application:

Engine components

Space components

Structural components

By Printer Technology:

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Continuous liquid interface production (CLIP)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World