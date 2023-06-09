Drone Services Market Revenue Projections 2023 Indicate Strong Growth in the Coming Decade

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Drone Services industry.

New Industry Report on Global Drone Services Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Drone Services Market is valued at approximately USD 9.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Drone services are steadily replacing conventional commercial uses such as aerial surveys, filmmaking, and search and rescue since they can be operated for long periods and remotely by human operators or autonomously by onboard computers. Drone services are increasingly being used in civic and commercial applications due to their great durability and low operational costs. The Drone Services Market is expanding because of factors such as the rising adoption in the agricultural sector and raising the amount of data for high-quality data.

The key regions considered for the Global Drone Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increased adoption of drone services, as well as the presence of significant drone manufacturers in the United States. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), 872,694 drones were registered in the United States in May 2021.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aerodyne Group (Malaysia)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Cyberhawk (U.K.)

DroneDeploy (U.S.)

Matternet (U.S.)

PrecisionHawk (U.S.)

Phoenix Drone Services LLC (U.S.)

SenseFly (Switzerland)

Sky Futures Ltd (U.K.)

Terra Drone (Japan)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Service Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Service Type:

Drone Platform Services

Drone MRO Services

Drone Training & Simulation Services

By Application:

Aerial Photography

Product Delivery

Surveillance & Inspection

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Agriculture

Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World