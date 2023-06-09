Helicopter Engines Market Expected to Experience Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Helicopter Engines industry.

New Industry Report on Global Helicopter Engines Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Helicopter Engines Market is valued at approximately USD 21.58 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.10% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Helicopter Engines Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, The US military is able to purchase modern helicopters because of the enormous military funds of the country. This may also influence the manufacturers of new helicopter engines used in these aircraft. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Chinook and Apache helicopter deployments are now going to India. In addition to purchasing new helicopters from several international OEMs, China is also purchasing helicopters that are made domestically. In the future, Australia is anticipated to purchase helicopters for use in both law enforcement and commercial applications. During the projection period, all these elements are anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the market that has been researched in the area.

Major market players included in this report are:

Safran SA

United Technologies Corporation

General Electric Company

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Aircraft Specialties Services

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

ULPower Aero Engines

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Sale:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Type:

Piston Engine

Gas Turbine Engine

Stamping Engine

By Application:

Military

Civil and commercial

Others

By Number of Engines:

Twin engines

Single engines

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World