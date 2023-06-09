Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Ahead of the Curve Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Outlook 2031 | McAfee Inc., Medigate Ltd (Claroty), Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Trend Micro Inc

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market ” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Global healthcare cybersecurity market will reach $61,832 million by 2031, growing by 17.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the emergence of digital technologies in healthcare sector, the rising incidences and complexity of cyberattacks, the growing concern on data privacy and safety, continuous technological advancements in healthcare cybersecurity, and the collaboration between private and public sectors to strengthen cybersecurity.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 94 figures, this 175-page report Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market 2021-2031 by Offering (Solutions, Services), Threat Type (Malware, DDoS, APT, Spyware, Others), Security Type (Network, Cloud, Application, Endpoint), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Healthcare Payers, Hospitals, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global healthcare cybersecurity market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify healthcare cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Threat Type, Security Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec)

Cisco Systems Inc.

FireEye Inc. (Symphony Technology Group)

Fortinet Inc.

IBM Corporation

Imperva Inc.

Intel Corporation

Kaspersky Labs Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Medigate Ltd (Claroty)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Based on Offering

Solutions

o Risk and Compliance Management

o Antivirus and Antimalware

o Identity and Access Management

o Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

o Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

o Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

o Other Types of Solutions

Services

o Deployment & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o Training & Consulting

o Managed Security Services

Based on Threat Type

Malware

o Ransomware

o Virus

o Other Malwares

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Advanced Persistent Threats (APT)

Spyware

Other Threat Types

By Security Type

Network Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise Platforms

Cloud-Based Platforms

By End User

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Healthcare Payers

Hospitals

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Threat Type, Security Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

