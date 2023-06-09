Inaugural Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program concludes successfully Sees Female University Students Emerge as New Social Leaders

Top Three Performers Will Visit Hang Lung Business in Shanghai to Facilitate Exchange between Hong Kong and Shanghai Students

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, believes that the spirit of diversity and inclusion advocated by the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" will be widely spread as program participants realize their strengths in various positions going forward

Ms. Louise Ho Pui Shan, CDSM, CMSM, Commissioner of the Customs and Excise, once again shows her support for the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" by attending the graduation ceremony and sharing her experience in a personal dialogue with participants

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties (5th from the right), Ms. Louise Ho Pui Shan, Commissioner of the Customs and Excise (6th from the right), and Mr. Andy Ho, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (5th from the left), share in the joy of the female university students who completed the inaugural "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program"

Awards are presented at the graduation ceremony to participants who excelled in their sustainable community projects. Mentors and program participants share how the needs of the community can be addressed through their actions and how the well-being of society can be improved

The three top performers will attend the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" graduation ceremony in Shanghai on June 14

No. of participated female university students across the nation

Around 180 students, 75% of the students are first amongst three generations in their families to attend university

Leadership training

Around 3,500 hours

Mentorship hours

Over 2,800 hours

Sustainable community projects

31 projects, covering 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, benefiting 4,500 people



Student name

Program of Study

University

Year

Mentor

Sally Hong Wai Yu

Bachelor of Business Administration - Hospitality and Real Estate

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

3

Ms. Janet Poon, Director - Human Resources & Administration, Hang Lung Properties

Serena Lam Long Yee

Bachelor of Business Administration (Integrated BBA Program) and Juris Doctor Double Degree Program

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

3

Mrs. Susan Chow, Vice-chairman, Advisory Committee for The HKFYG Leadership Institute

Jane Wong

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

The University of Hong Kong

1

Dr Vivian Wong, Hon Professor, School of Chinese Medicine, The University of Hong Kong



Project Topic and Details

Social Impact

Team Members

Mentor

Tai Chi Humpty Dumpty



The safety and the physical well-being of elderly persons living alone in Sham Shui Po was the focus of a community initiative that offered Tai Chi classes as a means to build lower limb strength and reduce the occurrence of falls and other accidents. Members of the team visited their homes to assess the living conditions with a particular focus on creating a safe and comfortable environment for these senior citizens.

No. of beneficiaries: 48 elderly



United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:



Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being



Goal 10: Reduced Inequality

Khodijah Dijah, City University of Hong Kong



Helena Hui Hoi Ying, The University of Hong Kong



Inny Lai Yin Ching, Hong Kong Baptist University



Jane Wong, The University of Hong Kong

Dr Vivian Wong, Hon Professor, School of Chinese Medicine, The University of Hong Kong

Second-hand Clothing Recycling Activity for Charity



With the aim of raising public awareness about the environmental impact of the fast fashion industry, the team collected used clothing, handbags and accessories from the community and organized a charity sale event. At the event, the public were also invited to participate in interactive games promoting sustainable fashion and ecologically-aware culture.

No. of beneficiaries: 171



United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:



Goal 13: Climate Action

Sabrina Chu Suet Ying, Sabrina, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology



Sally Hong Wai Yu, The Chinese University of Hong Kong



Kaylin Huang Jie Lin, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University



Hannah Kwok Wing Chi, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Ms. Janet Poon, Director - Human Resources & Administration, Hang Lung Properties



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 June 2023 - The "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program", initiated and organized by Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung"), held a graduation ceremony today in Hong Kong in conjunction with its partner, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Leadership Institute, bringing the inaugural program to a successful conclusion. Since the launch of the program, around 180 female university students from across the nation have participated and received over 6,300 hours of training and mentorship. 90% of the students have successfully completed the program. Among some 70 Hong Kong students, the three top performers will meet with Mainland students and mentors in Shanghai next week, as well as visit Hang Lung projects in Shanghai to learn more about opportunities on the Mainland.At the graduation ceremony in Hong Kong, Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, Mr. Andy Ho, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups ("HKFYG"), and Guest of Honor, Ms. Louise Ho Pui Shan, CDSM, CMSM, Commissioner of the Customs and Excise, along with program mentors witnessed the culmination of the program that saw these female university students prepared for future leadership roles by participation in training, mentorship, and a practical sustainable community project.Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "I am glad to see the students of the nationwide 'Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program' demonstrate their potential as future leaders. Today's graduation ceremony is not the end, it's just the beginning of the journey. As part of Hang Lung's sustainability commitment, I firmly believe in the spirit of giving full play to one's talents and building a society that values diversity and inclusion as advocated by the Future Women Leaders Program. This spirit will be widely promoted as the students continue to exercise their leadership and influence in their careers, leading to a more sustainable future for the motherland and Hong Kong."Mr. Andy Ho, Executive Director of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, was effusive in his congratulations. "I have been so impressed by the enthusiastic contribution of the participants and their keen desire to realize diversity and inclusivity. To focus on the talent and potential of women, and serving the community; and to do so with a global perspective – this is how a better future can be made." Mr.Ho went on to thank Hang Lung Properties for spearheading the program. "We are grateful to all the mentors and volunteers for their participation, which resulted in seminars in Shanghai and Hong Kong, but which also supported these young women in planning and implementing a number of sustainable community projects. All these opportunities allowed them to accumulate valuable experience and skills, and fostered engagement and cooperation with the community."Ms. Louise Ho, Commissioner of Customs and Excise, understood the perplexities and challenges faced by young people while growing up and shared her personal experience and advice. She believes that young people should first set realistic ideals and goals. Then, they should formulate clear and feasible plans to achieve these ideals and goals, and utilise time wisely for self-improvement. Lastly, they should focus on their own development and steer towards their own ideals and goals and refrain from shortsightedness for quick success. Ms. Ho encouraged young people to keep an open mind and show their talents in the Greater Bay Area so as to become pillars who contribute to the country, serve Hong Kong and open to the world. She hopes that the mentors and mentees of the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" will grow together, take challenges as opportunities and gradually realise their goals.During the dialogue session, a mentee enquired about how to utilise the "toughness" and "softness" qualities of women in the workplace. Ms. Ho explained that the balancing of "toughness" and "softness" means to draw on the strengths of both qualities to complement each other, and the balancing can be applied to family education, corporate management and personal development. By striking a balance between the two qualities, one can display confidence and strength while exuding charm and emotional intelligence. Whether outwardly tough but inwardly soft or vice versa, a strong woman also needs to take care of her softness inside. It is important that the management team should balance authority with benevolence and maintain a humane touch while upholding principles.Aligned with the effort of Hong Kong SAR government to promote and foster exchange and cooperation between Hong Kong and the Mainland, the Hang Lung Future Leaders Program organized Shanghai-Hong Kong Inspiration Talks to bring together Hong Kong and Mainland female leaders including Dr. Rebecca Lee Lok-sze, the first Hong Kong female explorer and the first woman to have visited the North Pole, the South Pole and Mount Everest, Mrs. Christine Ip, CEO Greater China, United Overseas Bank, Ms. Qi Tian-tian, Sustainability Lead of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, Shanghai, Hong Kong's only female International Football Referee Ms. Law Bik-chi and China's First International Karate Referee Ms. Ma Jun-ting, to share their valuable insights on diverse topics and promote interaction among the students.Mentees of the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" agreed that the program has been crucial in broadening their horizons, encouraging them to be better prepared to face the future. Jane Wong, a year one student from The University of Hong Kong, and one of the outstanding participants of the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" said, "The program is an initiative that empowers and motivates young females to step out of their comfort zone, and fosters the development of their leadership capabilities. After the series of activities and projects in the program, my self-assurance has been notably augmented, leading me to firmly believe that women can join forces with other females in the community so as to collaborate to innovate and create constructive societal impacts. I am very grateful for the substantial support and encouragement that my mentors have given me throughout the past six months."Inaugurated last October in Hong Kong and on the Mainland, the nationwide "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program" aims to unleash the potential and strengths, and facilitate the diversified development of female university students through leadership training. 43 elite women from various industries across the nation served as the mentors for the program. With the support of these mentors and the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team, the participants also worked in groups to plan and execute 31 community projects in response to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and various social issues, benefiting 4,500 people while enhancing community well-being. In addition, Hang Lung and mentor partners will provide over 20 placements for two-month internships with Hang Lung Properties or the mentors' companies to outstanding students.The social impact of the Inaugural "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program":Please refer to the attachment for the list of Outstanding Program Participants and Outstanding Sustainable Community Projects.Attachment:Outstanding Program Participants: (listed by student name in alphabetical order)Outstanding Sustainable Community Projects:Hashtag: #HangLung

