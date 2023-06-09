2023 Taitung "Most Beautiful Starry Sky" Concert: "6 Bests" Invites Everyone to Watch the Stars

TAITUNG, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 9 June 2023 - The 2023 "Taitung Most Beautiful Starry Sky" concert is organized by the county government with the theme of "6 Bests," including the longest, strongest, highest, most, most hopping, and most beautiful. Among them, the "highest" is the Lidao Village with an altitude of over 1,000 meters, and the "most hopping" is held on Green Island and Orchid Island. Everyone is welcome to come to Taitung to watch the stars and listen to music.



Taitung "1314 Blue" Galaxy

Taitung is one of the most beautiful places for stargazing in Taiwan and the world due to its lack of light pollution. To promote Taitung's starry sky, the Taitung County Government launched the Most Beautiful Starry Sky Concert, which has been widely acclaimed.



"Most Beautiful Starry Sky Concert" Schedule:

June 22 in Wulu elementary school Lidao branch.Haiduan Township

July 15 in Guanshan Town Circle Bicycle Path Hongshi Creekside,Guanshan Township

July 22 in Jinzun Tied Island,Donghe Township

August 12 in Shanwu Coastal Park,Dawu Township

August 13 in Paradise Road,Chihshang Township

August 19 in Baxian Caves,Changbin Township

September 9 in Yayur Elementary School, Lanyu Township

September 16 in Picture of Human Rights Culture Park,Ludao Township







