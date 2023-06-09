Alexa
Lawmakers in central Taiwan say indigenous students often face race-based bullying

Mayor and legislator say education, legal framework must be improved

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/09 20:51
Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen addresses the Taichung City Government on Friday.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Parents of Indigenous students in Taiwan say their children frequently face race-based verbal abuse while at school, a Taichung legislator said Friday (June 9), as she called on the local city government to enact anti-racial discrimination laws, and for schools to offer counseling services.

Legislator Huang Jen (黃仁) said that parents reported their children were frequently called scum, and compared to wild boars, a stereotypical indigenous food. Huang said one parent told her the bullying her daughter suffered at the hands of her classmates was so bad her daughter felt helpless, and now wants to switch schools, per CNA.

Huang said that after one particular incidence of racial discrimination directed towards indigenous students received media attention in May, more parents had come to her with complaints. She called on the Taichung City Government to enact its own anti-discrimination laws, in the absence of national legislation.

Comparing the situation to Taiwan’s poor traffic safety record, Huang said laws were often not well enforced, and the punishment for braking them is light. She said heavier penalties are needed, and called on educators to do better.

Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen (盧秀燕) said that incidences of racial discrimination in schools should not be simply seen as a squabble between children, but should be taken seriously. Great importance should be attached to strengthening education on equality, Lu said.

Taiwan has no laws prohibiting race-based discrimination specifically, but according to article 5 of the country’s constitution, “there shall be equality among the various racial groups.” There is also a law that allows Taiwanese to petition “competent authorities” for redress of acts of discrimination (including on the basis of race), and laws preventing discrimination in employment.
Indigenous people in Taiwan
racial discrimination
Anti-indigenous discrimination
Taichung
Lu Hsiu-yen (盧秀燕)
Huang Jen (黃仁)

