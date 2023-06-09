Death of woman covered in bruises puzzles police in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 35-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Taichung’s Dali District on Monday (June 5) in a case that is puzzling investigators.

The victim, surnamed You (游), was discovered in her apartment, which she shared with two other women. Her arms and legs were covered in bruises likely caused by a “pai sha” (拍痧) stick, which is used for “strike therapy” to hit the body to stimulate blood flow and regulate one’s chi in some traditional religious and medical practices.

One of the roommates called for an ambulance, saying that her friend was not feeling well. You was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared deadly shortly after her arrival.

When police questioned the two roommates about what occurred prior to You’s death, both were reluctant to speak with officers, reported UDN. Both were taken in for further questioning, but were later released after providing more information to officers.

A preliminary medical report determined that the bruising on You’s limbs was not fatal. Officers have ruled out involvement of the roommates, but are still investigating to determine the exact cause of You’s death.

You, who was originally from Taipei, participated in religious activities and often used the pai sha stick to stimulate blood flow, and at least one of the roommates was aware of these practices. Reports indicate that You’s living space was filled with religious texts, and that the three women were all vegetarians.

Due to You’s religious activity and the proximity of the case to Taichung’s Wufeng District, some reports have speculated that there may be a connection to a religious cult that was broken up in 2019 after multiple incidents of devotees being beaten and tortured as part of so-called “exorcism” rituals, reported UDN.

In 2019, a woman named Lin Hsin-yue (林欣月) was arrested for directing her followers to engage in various criminal acts, including extortion, torture, and murder. LTN reported that Lin’s case is still ongoing, held up in intermediate courts. Lin is currently free on bail and must check-in with police on a regular basis.

Taichung police will investigate any connections between You and former members of the group led by Lin.