Taiwan fines Starlux Airlines chair over influencer in cockpit

Airline receives warning, threat of NT$600,000 fine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/09 20:05
Starlux Airlines Chair Chang Kuo-wei and influencer Sam Chui in the cockpit of the Taoyuan-Los Angeles flight April 26. (Instagram, Sam Chui photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines Chair Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) and three other pilots will be fined NT$60,000 ($1,950) each for allowing an influencer into the cockpit during the company’s inaugural flight to Los Angeles, reports said Friday (June 9).

Chinese-Australian influencer Sam Chui put a picture on his Instagram showing him inside the cockpit with Chang, who piloted the April 26 flight himself. Chui, who had been invited to sit in first class, will reportedly not be fined.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) concluded Friday that each member of the four-pilot crew should be fined NT$60,000. If a similar incident occurred again within two years, Starlux would have to pay NT$600,000, the Liberty Times reported.

Chui’s presence in the cockpit was a violation of official rules because the airline had not applied beforehand, the CAA said. Starlux replied it had not received the official notice of the CAA’s decision Friday.
