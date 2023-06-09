Water Blocking Tapes Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031 | Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Scapa, Chase Corporation

Regardless of a company’s size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the global Water Blocking Tapes market for 2023–2031. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global water blocking tape market size was US$ 354.1 million in 2021. The global water blocking tape market size is forecast to reach US$ 554.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Water-absorbing and water-swellable tapes quickly absorb liquid and swell to stop any further entrance at the point of insulation failure. This minimizer cable damage, contained and simple to locate and repair. The polyester non-woven fabric used to make non-conductive water blocking tape is caustic-free and extremely pliable. Its exceptional swelling height and speed allow it to efficiently block water and mist to protect the cable. When water contacts a wire covered with waterproof tape, the tape’s incredibly absorbent powder quickly transforms into a waterproof gel, stopping further deterioration.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global water blocking tape market are:

• Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO)

• Scapa

• Chase Corporation

• Hanyu Cable Materials

• Indore Composite

• Star Materials

• Chhaperia International Company

• GURFIL

• Unitape Unitape

• Hongzhuo Photoelectric Materials Technology

• Suzhou Taifang

• Weihai Hongda Cable Material

• Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global water blocking tape market segmentation focuses on Conductive Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Conductive Type

• Conductive

• Semi-Conductive

• Non-Conductive

Segmentation based on Application

• Optical Fiber Cable

• Submarine Cable

• Power Cable

• Communication cable

• Others

Segmentation based on Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

