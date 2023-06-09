Alexa
Taiwan delegation plans visit to Fukushima nuclear plant

AEC experts to monitor preparations for radioactive wastewater discharge

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/09 19:18
The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. 

The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation from the Atomic Energy Council (AEC) will visit the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan next week amid concern about radioactive wastewater, reports said Friday (June 9).

In the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, the power plant was expected to discharge 1.3 million tons of treated radioactive water into the sea this year. The water would take up to 18 months to reach Taiwan, but activists expressed worries about the impact on aquatic life as the water was expected to pass through fishing areas.

The AEC said it was forming a delegation of experts to visit Japan June 12-17, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Their itinerary featured a trip to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant as well as briefings about the technology and processes used in the treatment of the radioactive water and its release.

AEC delegations traveled to Japan twice last year to monitor preparations for the release of the wastewater and to study the procedures followed by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), the operator of the plant.
Fukushima
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster
nuclear energy
wastewater
TEPCO
Atomic Energy Council
AEC

