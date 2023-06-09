Outdoor Delivery Robot Market Leading Players, CAGR Status, Recent Trends, Forthcoming Developments, and Forecast 2027

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.
The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. Global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market is anticipated to witness a major jump in its revenue from US$ 40.32 Mn in 2021 to US$ 105.08 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 19.6% over the projection period.
Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.
The leading companies mentioned are
Key players in the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market are Amazon.com Inc., DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Inc, DJI Technology Co, Kiwibot, Starship Technologies, and Alibaba DAMO, among others.
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
The segmentation overview of the global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market includes
- Hardware
- GPS
- Cameras
- Radars
- Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors
- Control Systems
- Chassis and Motors
- Batteries
- Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)
- Software
- Robotic Operating System
- Cyber Security Solutions
- Services
- Integration, Maintenance & Support
- Consulting and Training
By Robot Type segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- 2 & 3Wheel
- 4 Wheel
- 6 Wheel
By Operations segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- Autonomous
- Remote Operated
By Payload segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- < 0.5 Kgs
- 0.5 – 2 kgs
- 2-10 Kgs
- 10-50 Kgs
- > 50 Kgs
By Application segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- Food Delivery
- Parcel Delivery
- Medical Delivery
- Postal Delivery
- Search & Rescue
By Industry segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- Retail
- E-commerce
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Postal Services
- Others
By Regionsegment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- Americas
- The U.S.
- Rest of Americas
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
