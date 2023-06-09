Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Share, Size, Regional Segmentation, Opportunities, Top Countries Data, and Forecast 2027

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is projected to make a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 9,968.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 22,750 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies mentioned are

The key players in the Japan’s Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market are ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Oracle Corp., and Huawei Technologies among others.

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global Japan Emerging Technologies in the Smart Cities Market includes

Internet of Things (IoT) Satellite Network Cellular Network Radio Frequency Identification Near Field Communication Wi-Fi

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Machine Learning Artificial Neural Network Voice Recognition Pattern Recognition Natural Language Processing Context-Aware Processing Other AI Technologies

Cloud Computing

High-Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Smart Mobility

Big Data Analytics

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies By Deployment segment of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into: Cloud

On-premises By Application segment of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into: Smart Transportation Parking Management Ticketing & Travel Management Traffic Management Passenger Information Management System Freight Information System Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities Energy management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Water Management Distribution Management Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance E-Governance Solutions Smart Public Safety Law Enforcement City Planning Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building Building Automation System Energy Management Systems Parking Management System Emergency Management System Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service Smart Education Smart Healthcare Emergency Response System Video Surveillance System Assisted Living Solution Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility Electric Vehicle Charging Tunnel Management Tolling Management Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications (Security & Surveillance)

Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market provides a comprehensive and valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the market’s current state and future growth prospects.

