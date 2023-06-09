Indoor Farming Market Trends, Business Prospects, Top Manufacturers, and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global Indoor Farming Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. It highlights the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global Indoor Farming Market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies mentioned are

AeroFarms

AgriCool

Argus Control Systems

Bowery Farming

BrightFarms

Everlight Electronics

EXDIN Solutions

General Hydroponics

Gotham Greens

GP Solutions

Heliospectra AB

Infarm

Iron Ox

LumiGrow

Signify Holding

Sky Greens

SPREAD Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global Indoor Farming Market includes

By Growing System: Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid By Crop Type: Common crops Lettuce Chard Cabbage Kale Tomatoes Spinach

Herbs Basil Mint Chives Parsley

Microgreens By Technology: Controlled Environment Agriculture Dosing systems Sterilization Systems Chemical disinfection

Lighting Fluorescent grow lights LED lighting

Air control CO2 gassing Compressed CO2

The Internet of Things – IoT Sensors

By Region: North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the Indoor Farming Market provides a comprehensive and valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the market’s current state and future growth prospects.

