Metalworking Tool Holder Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts By 2031

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global Metalworking Tool Holder Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.
The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. Global metalworking tool holder market to generate a revenue of US$ 1,216.2 million in 2031 from US$ 865.6 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2023–2031.
Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.
The leading companies mentioned are
- Alps tool
- BIG Daishowa
- BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.
- Ceratizit S.A.
- Collis Toolholder Corp
- Cominix
- Derek
- Direct Industry
- ETP transmission AB
- Fahrion
- Guhring Inc
- Haimer GmbH
- Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company
- ISCAR
- Kennametal
- Kennametal Inc
- Kyocera
- Kyocera Unimerco Tooling A/S
- Makino Milling Machine
- Mitsubishi materials
- Nikken
- NT Tool Corporation
- NTK Cutting Tools
- OSG Corporation
- Redline Tools
- Sandvik AB
- Schunk GmbH & Co KG
- Sumitomo
- Taegu TEC
- Tangaloy Corproation
- Volza
- Other Prominent Players
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
The segmentation overview of the global Metalworking Tool Holder Market includes
By Type
- Milling Chucks
- Collet Chuck
- Hydraulic Tool Holders
By Machine Type
- CNC Machining Center
- CNC Turning Center
- CNC Lathe Machine
- Gear Cutting Machine
By Standard
- BT
- BBT
- HSK
- Polygonal taper Interface with Flange Contact surface
By Clamping
- Manual Clamping
- Toggle type clamping
- Hydraulic Clamping
- Hydro-Mechanical
- Tie-Bar less Clamping
By Industry
- Automobile
- Aerospace & Defence
- Electronics
- Power & Energy
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
