North America Enterprise Resource Planning Market Analysis, Top Players, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2031

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global North America Enterprise Resource Planning Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. North America ERP Software Market to generate a revenue of US$ 24,362.36 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 63,172.62 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies mentioned are

Acumatica

Deltek

Epicor Software Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

IBM Corporation

Infor Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NetSuite Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QAD Inc.

Sage Group, plc

SAP SE

SYSPRO

TOTVS S.A.

Workday Inc.

Other prominent players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global North America Enterprise Resource Planning Market includes

By Component Software

Services By Deployment On-premises

Cloud By Enterprise Size Small & Medium Size Enterprise

Large Enterprise By Business Function Finance and Accounting

Supply Chain Management

Inventory Management

Customer Experience Management

Human Resource Management

Business Intelligence (Reporting and Analytics)

Governance, Risk and Compliance

Project Management

Others By Industry Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & Distribution

Government & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Others By Country The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the North America Enterprise Resource Planning Market provides a comprehensive and valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the market’s current state and future growth prospects.

