North America Enterprise Resource Planning Market Analysis, Top Players, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2031

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global North America Enterprise Resource Planning Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.
The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. North America ERP Software Market to generate a revenue of US$ 24,362.36 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 63,172.62 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.
Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.
The leading companies mentioned are
- Acumatica
- Deltek
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- IBM Corporation
- Infor Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NetSuite Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- QAD Inc.
- Sage Group, plc
- SAP SE
- SYSPRO
- TOTVS S.A.
- Workday Inc.
- Other prominent players
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
The segmentation overview of the global North America Enterprise Resource Planning Market includes
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Size Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
By Business Function
- Finance and Accounting
- Supply Chain Management
- Inventory Management
- Customer Experience Management
- Human Resource Management
- Business Intelligence (Reporting and Analytics)
- Governance, Risk and Compliance
- Project Management
- Others
By Industry
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail & Distribution
- Government & Utilities
- IT & Telecom
- Construction
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
By Country
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Overall, Astute Analytica's report on the North America Enterprise Resource Planning Market provides a comprehensive and valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the market's current state and future growth prospects.
