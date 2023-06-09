Alexa
Taiwan, Turkey sign MOU about EV, car parts cooperation

Taiwan automotive sector attends Automechanica Istanbul fair

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/09 17:29
Car industry associations from Taiwan and Turkey sign an MOU in Istanbul Thursday. (CNA, Taiwan Trade Office in Turkey photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Business associations from Taiwan and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Thursday (June 8) to promote cooperation in the fields of electric vehicles (EVs) and car parts.

The document was signed at the Automechanika fair in Istanbul by the Taiwan Transportation Vehicle Manufacturers Association (TTVMA) and by Turkey’s Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Association (TEHAD). Taiwan’s trade office in Turkey played a key role in helping out with the agreement, CNA reported.

Exports of car parts and related products from Taiwan to Turkey reached a value of NT$1 billion (US$32.52 million) in 2022, the office said. It pointed out that Turkey was the 13th largest car producer in the world, while Taiwan was one of the top suppliers of car parts.

Turkey this year also launched its first EV, the Togg T10X, while Taiwan is also developing EV buses and cars. The automotive industries in the two countries could complement each other, according to the trade office.
