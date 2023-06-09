Taichung man parks vans on house roof to avoid parking fines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The owner of two vans parked on the roof of a Taichung building has dismissed neighbors’ concerns by assuring them the building is made of concrete and steel bars.

One of the vans appears to fit nicely onto the multi-leveled roof space, while the other appears to be resting on the building’s parapet, and is partially over the edge.

“It’s not going to affect the building, don’t make a fuss,” the owner told the China Times on Friday (June 9), after city officials and police asked him to take the vehicles down.

The owner, who CNA reported is a contractor, repeatedly received fines for parking his vans on the street, so he decided to hire a crane to hoist them onto his roof. Local borough chief Lin Kuan-jen (林寬仁) said that the vans had been there for two years.

Despite not breaking any laws, the owner said he would comply with the request to take the vans down. When asked what will come next for the vehicles, the owner said they will be parked in the Taoyuan mountains sometime around October.