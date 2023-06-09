Generative AI In Travel Market size is set to grow by USD 2,919.5 Million From 2023 to 2032

Market Overview

The Travel Market with Generative AI is poised for significant expansion from 2023 to 2032, with an estimated market value of around USD 2,919.5 million by 2032. This growth is anticipated to be fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%, commencing from a market size of USD 571.9 million in 2022. The increasing demand for personalized travel experiences, the growing adoption of AI in the travel industry, and the rising popularity of virtual travel are driving the growth of the market.

The research provides an idea about various market inhibitors as well as market motivators in both a quantitative and qualitative approach with the purpose of providing users with accurate information. The report presents an updated analysis of the current market scenario, emerging trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. If you’re interested, you can request a sample report to explore further.

Key Takeaways

The North American region is the largest market for generative AI in travel.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for generative AI in travel.

The key players in the market are Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services, and Salesforce.

** Note – This report sample includes:

Brief Introduction to the research report.

Table of Contents: Study Scope

Prominent market players

Research framework: Report structure

Research methodology embraced by Market.us

Future Prospects for 2024

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for personalized travel experiences

Growing adoption of AI in the travel industry

Rising popularity of virtual travel

Increasing demand for sustainable travel

Growing popularity of mobile travel apps

Restraints

High cost of implementation

Lack of skilled professionals

Data privacy concerns

Security concerns

Opportunities

Growth of the online travel market

Increasing demand for AI-powered chatbots

Growth of the cruise industry

Growth of the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) industry

Challenges

High cost of implementation

Lack of skilled professionals

Data privacy concerns

Security concerns

Key Players

Amadeus IT Group

Google LLC

Airbnb Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Skyscanner Ltd.

Kayak Software Corporation

Sabre Corporation

Booking Holding Inc.

Other Key Players

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Market Segmentation

Based on Type of Travel

Air Travel

Rail Travel

Cruise Travel

Other Types of Travels

Based on Service Type

Transportation Services

Accommodation Services

Other Service Types

Based on Deployment Model

On-Premise based Model

Cloud-Based Model

Hybrid Model

Applications

Marketing Content

Customer Service

Virtual Travel Experiences

Travel Planning Tools

Travel Safety

Geographical First-Level Segmentation:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Top Companies

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Salesforce

How can these reports be of assistance to you?

– Use local data analysis to develop country and regional strategies.

– Identify growth sectors for investment

– Outperform the competition using market forecast data and the market drivers, trends and shaping the global market.

– Gain insight into customers based on market research.

– Performance against market leaders.

– Use the relationships among key data sets to improve your strategizing.

– Useful for supporting your internal or external presentations with reliable industry analysis and high-quality data.

FAQs

What is generative AI?

How is generative AI used in the travel industry?

What are the benefits of using generative AI in the travel industry?

What are the challenges of using generative AI in the travel industry?

Who are the key players in the generative AI in travel market?

What is the forecast for generative AI in travel market?

Explore More Reports