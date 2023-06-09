Generative AI In Travel Market size is set to grow by USD 2,919.5 Million From 2023 to 2032

Market Overview
The Travel Market with Generative AI is poised for significant expansion from 2023 to 2032, with an estimated market value of around USD 2,919.5 million by 2032. This growth is anticipated to be fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%, commencing from a market size of USD 571.9 million in 2022. The increasing demand for personalized travel experiences, the growing adoption of AI in the travel industry, and the rising popularity of virtual travel are driving the growth of the market.
The research provides an idea about various market inhibitors as well as market motivators in both a quantitative and qualitative approach with the purpose of providing users with accurate information. The report presents an updated analysis of the current market scenario, emerging trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. If you’re interested, you can request a sample report to explore further.
Key Takeaways
- The North American region is the largest market for generative AI in travel.
- The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for generative AI in travel.
- The key players in the market are Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services, and Salesforce.
** Note – This report sample includes:
- Brief Introduction to the research report.
- Table of Contents: Study Scope
- Prominent market players
- Research framework: Report structure
- Research methodology embraced by Market.us
- Future Prospects for 2024
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand for personalized travel experiences
- Growing adoption of AI in the travel industry
- Rising popularity of virtual travel
- Increasing demand for sustainable travel
- Growing popularity of mobile travel apps
Restraints
- High cost of implementation
- Lack of skilled professionals
- Data privacy concerns
- Security concerns
Opportunities
- Growth of the online travel market
- Increasing demand for AI-powered chatbots
- Growth of the cruise industry
- Growth of the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) industry
Challenges
- High cost of implementation
- Lack of skilled professionals
- Data privacy concerns
- Security concerns
Key Players
- Amadeus IT Group
- Google LLC
- Airbnb Inc.
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Skyscanner Ltd.
- Kayak Software Corporation
- Sabre Corporation
- Booking Holding Inc.
- Other Key Players
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Market Segmentation
Based on Type of Travel
- Air Travel
- Rail Travel
- Cruise Travel
- Other Types of Travels
Based on Service Type
- Transportation Services
- Accommodation Services
- Other Service Types
Based on Deployment Model
- On-Premise based Model
- Cloud-Based Model
- Hybrid Model
Applications
- Marketing Content
- Customer Service
- Virtual Travel Experiences
- Travel Planning Tools
- Travel Safety
Geographical First-Level Segmentation:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)
- Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
Top Companies
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Amazon Web Services
- Salesforce
FAQs
- What is generative AI?
- How is generative AI used in the travel industry?
- What are the benefits of using generative AI in the travel industry?
- What are the challenges of using generative AI in the travel industry?
- Who are the key players in the generative AI in travel market?
- What is the forecast for generative AI in travel market?
