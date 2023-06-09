Traffic Management System Market Growth Drivers, Business operations, leading segments, SWOT Analysis and Forecast By 2032

Global Traffic Management System Market Was Valued At USD 40.12 Billion In 2023 And Is Reach To USD 183.30 Billion By 2033 At A Cagr Of 16.40%

Significant Key Players in the Traffic Management System Market

Atkins Group Plc

Affiliated Computer Services, Inc.

Alstom SA

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Efkon India Pvt Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Traffic Management System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by software:

Smart Signaling

Route Guiding

Traffic Analytics

Segmentation by hardware:

Display Boards

Sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Others

Segmentation by systems:

Urban Traffic Management and Control (UTMC) System

Adaptive Traffic Control (ATC) System

Journey Time Management (JTM) System

Predictive Traffic Modeling (PTM) System

Incident Detection and Location (IDL) System

Dynamic Traffic Management (DTM) System

