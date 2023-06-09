Taiwan’s TSMC opens advanced backend packaging fab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced the opening of an advanced packaging and testing fab in Miaoli on Thursday (June 8).

The company said Advanced Backend Fab 6 is located in Zhunan Science Park and has a base area of 14.3 hectares, making it TSMC’s largest advanced backend fab to date. The new facility also has a cleanroom area larger than all of the other company’s advanced backend fabs put together.

The new plant will give TSMC the flexibility to allocate capacity for advanced packaging and chip stacking technologies, such as SoIC (System on Integrated Chips), InFO, CoWoS, and advanced testing, boosting production yield and efficiency.

Advanced Backend Fab 6 will have the capacity to produce more than 1 million 12-inch wafer equivalents of 3DFabric process technology, and more than 10 million hours of testing services per year, TSMC said. TSMC’s 3DFabric refers to the company’s family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies.

The new fab began construction in 2020 to help meet growing demand from the next generation of HPC, AI, mobile applications, and other products.

“Chiplet stacking is a key technology for improving chip performance and cost-effectiveness. In response to the strong market demand for 3D IC, TSMC has completed early deployment of advanced packaging and silicon stacking technology production capacity,” said Jun He (何軍), vice president of advanced packing technology and service and corporate quality and reliability.

The announcement follows rumors that TSMC is focused on making sure its 2nm chips are on track for mass production in 2025 to meet demand from customers like Apple and Nvidia.