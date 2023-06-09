Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/09 17:06
Iryna Sokeryna holds her daughter Liubov Sokeryna as they take cover from Russian shelling while being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherso...
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed. Residents of southern Ukraine, some wh...
Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam blew up overnight, in...
Women cross a street filled with smoke during clashes between demonstrators and police in Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa...
World War II reenactors walk on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change t...
A man pushes a boat in a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Floodwaters from a collapsed dam kept rising in southern U...
A man jumps to smash a billboard during a protest in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. French unions are seeking to reignite resistance to ...
A child hangs baby clothing for drying, outside an old building in downtown Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Prince Harry has given evidence from the witness box and ...
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament ...
People take selfie photos in front of St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican in Rome, Thursday, June 8, 2023, the day after Pope Francis underwent surger...

June 2 - 8, 2023

Southern Ukraine faced devastating floods after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed, while there was unrest on the streets of Dakar, Senegal. June 6 marked the anniversary of D-Day, Pope Francis underwent surgery and Prince Harry appeared at the High Court in London to give evidence. The French Open tennis tournament began its second week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris photographer Thibault Camus.

