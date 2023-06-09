Taiwan develops vaccine patch against biting midge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hospital in Taiwan has developed a vaccine patch against Forcipomyia taiwana, a type of blood-sucking midge that can cause annoyingly intense itching.

The midge is less than 1.5-mm long and is commonly found in the wild and parks, in Taiwan. A bite can result in strong irritation including blisters, festering, swelling, and even fever and swollen lymph nodes, according to Taichung Veterans General Hospital.

Researchers at the hospital created a patch that contains DNA from the biting midge’s salivary gland. The patch was then applied to the skin of lab rats in a desensitization experiment once a week, one hour at a time.

After three weeks, the rats developed antibodies and saw milder inflammation from the midges’ bites. For humans, the efficacy of the vaccine is believed to last 10 years, while clinical trials are underway.

Chen Yi-hsing (陳怡行), an immunology and rheumatology expert at the hospital who is involved in the study, said many people in Taiwan are allergic to Forcipomyia taiwana. Over the past year, allergen tests conducted at the medical facility showed one of 10 in Taiwan are allergic to the pest’s bites, Liberty Times quoted her as saying.

The hospital has spent two decades doing relevant research, seeking to find ways to prevent midge-induced allergies without the use of pesticides. The new allergen immunotherapy, which is said to be the world’s first, was published in the journal Allergy and has been patented in Taiwan.