South Australia delegation eyes cooperation with Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/09 16:55
Adelaide skyline. (Ardash Muradian photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A South Australia parliamentary delegation met with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) during their visit to the city on Friday (June 9).

Chen praised the state of South Australia as a blessed place, with beautiful scenery and natural resources. Taiwan and Australia both value Indigenous cultures, he said, and there are many similarities between Kaohsiung and Adelaide, the state capital, per Liberty Times.

He said that Kaohsiung was a heavy industrial city in the past but it has now committed to accelerating and transitioning toward net-zero emissions by 2050 and embracing digitalization. Chen said he believes there are many areas in which Kaohsiung and South Australia can learn from each other in terms of energy transition and zero-emission pathways.

He expressed hope that there will be more opportunities for both sides to promote exchanges in culture, economy, and industries.

The mayor thanked the Australian government for its high concern for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and its strong support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations.

Tung Ngo, co-chair of South Australia’s Taiwan friendship group, said that Kaohsiung is the lifeline of Taiwan's economic industry and is developing technology and clean energy. Meanwhile, South Australia is promoting a new energy industry and hopes to strengthen bilateral industrial cooperation with Kaohsiung, he said.

The delegation’s visit is aimed at promoting exchanges with Taiwan's government, industry, and academia, and attracting Taiwanese businesses to invest in South Australia. On June 5, the group met with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), where Ngo said Australia’s support for Taiwan is bipartisan.
Taiwan
South Australia parliament
Taiwan-Australia relations
Kaohsiung
Chen Chi-mai
Tung Ngo

