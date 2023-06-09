KMT promises to make public childcare in Taiwan for under-6s free

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said that if elected, his party will implement a new childcare policy that will make public under-6 childcare free, and will subsidize private early childcare by NT$10,000 (US$325) per child per month.

Undeterred by student protestors, Hou made the offer in a speech at National Chengchi University on Thursday (June 8), per LTN. He said the country will increase the budget for childcare by NT$60 billion (US$1.95 billion) per year, targeting Taiwan’s low birth rates by making it easier for new parents.

In May, the Taiwan government said it will increase general subsidies for parents raising children aged 0-6 to NT$5,000 per month. Childcare subsidies for children aged 0-2 attending public care and "quasi-public" care centers increased to NT$5,500 and NT$8,500, respectively, with additional subsidies for additional children.

For children ages 2-6, attending public, nonprofit, or quasi-public preschools, tuition fees were capped at NT$1,000, NT$2,000 and NT$3,000 per month respectively. The increases in subsidies were implemented to alleviate national security issues posed by the declining birthrate, the Cabinet said.

Hou also spoke about energy issues, and said as long as nuclear energy is safely produced, and waste is properly disposed of, nuclear power must be considered as an option. “I have never opposed nuclear power,” he said.

Hou was also asked about military service, and said that salaries in high-tech industries should be increased to encourage people to “avoid the battlefield and enter the workplace,” echoing a Ministry of Labor initiative launched in May.

On cross-strait issues, Hou said that he would remain faithful to the "Republic of China," and reject both Taiwan independence and "one country, two systems." He said that cross-strait interactions should be equal, dignified, and friendly.

Asked about the recent explosion of sexual harassment cases in Taiwan that began on June 2, Hou said that he would not tolerate coverups or inaction. He said ways must be found to face up to cases of sexual harassment and deal with them better.