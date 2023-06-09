Senator calls for US, allies to prepare crippling sanctions if China attacks Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan spoke at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington D.C., giving a presentation entitled, “Why Taiwan Matters,” on Thursday (June 8).

Sullivan said the U.S. needs to do much more to deter China from attempting to invade or blockade Taiwan. Sullivan added that he has been lobbying to persuade foreign allies to adopt a standard response to any Chinese military activity that threatens Taiwan or the safety of the region.

“If you (China) invade militarily, this is what you should be expecting,” said Sullivan. Referring to Taiwan as the “21st century’s West Berlin,” Sullivan made the case that Americans need to understand why Taiwan is important to national interests, and said the U.S. should seriously consider military intervention if China were to attack Taiwan, reported Fox34.

In Sullivan’s presentation, he posits that if China is successful in annexing Taiwan, then the U.S. and the world will suffer four major consequences. The four consequences are summarized under the headings:

A devastating blow to the U.S. and global economy A geostrategic loss in a vital area of the world America’s commitment to allies would be questioned And Xi’s authoritarian model would gain a global boost

Throughout his presentation, Sullivan emphasized that the conflict between authoritarianism, represented by China, and democracy, represented by Taiwan, represents a test of willpower that will have global consequences.



Layers of deterrence in defending Taiwan from Chinese attack or blockade. (CSIS image)

In addition to being a senator representing Alaska since 2015, Sullivan is also a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps at the Marine Forces Pacific Command, which gives him a perspective on military matters in the Pacific, which most politicians in D.C. lack.

In the Senate, Sullivan authored the S.T.A.N.D with Taiwan Act legislation. It is currently under review by the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

The legislation calls for sanctions to be imposed on Chinese officials, banking institutions, and state-affiliated businesses in the event of any military threat made towards Taiwan.

Sullivan’s complete presentation and discussion can be viewed below. A handout for Sullivan’s presentation is also available on the CSIS website.