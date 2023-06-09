Taipei City donates YouBikes to St Kitts and Nevis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City donated 50 YouBikes to Taiwan’s Caribbean diplomatic ally Saint Kitts and Nevis, reports said Friday (June 9).

The used bicycles will help youths in the country fulfill their dream of riding around the island, said Ambassador Donya Francis at the handover ceremony. He also emphasized the impact on carbon emissions, per CNA.

At the handover ceremony in front of Taipei City Hall on Friday morning, Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) mentioned the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis. Cities could also contribute to the international community, with the YouBike 1.0 bicycles and help out residents of the Caribbean nation, he said.

Francis said the bicycle donation corresponded to his country’s SKN Moves Initiative designed to improve the eating and exercise habits of his compatriots. At the same time, non-governmental organizations were promoting bicycle travel for youths in the Caribbean nation, he said.