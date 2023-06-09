US official calls China's military aggression root of escalating regional tensions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s increasingly provocative military exercises could potentially lead to conflicts in the South China Sea or Taiwan Strait, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs Ely Ratner said on Thursday (June 8).

Speaking at the 2023 CNAS National Security Conference, Ratner said recent actions, including the Chinese J-16 fighter intercepting a U.S. Air Force RC-135 and a Chinese navy ship cutting off the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyer USS Chung-Hoon.

He emphasized the incident was not a near-collision but rather a situation where the Chinese vessel came dangerously close to the U.S. ship, operating in accordance with international law. Ratner said the U.S. will continue to conduct safe sea and air missions based on international rules and regulations.

He pointed out the Chinese military has significantly ramped up aerial interceptions in recent times, which has increased provocation and is unprofessional. China has shown an unwillingness to engage in military dialogue with the U.S, he added.

When asked about the issue of nuclear balance, Ratner acknowledged China is undergoing significant modernization of its nuclear weapons, which is no longer a secret. However, ensuring the capability to maintain deterrence remains a top priority for the U.S, he said.

Last month, CIA director William Burns traveled to China to meet with his counterparts and open lines of communication in intelligence channels. On May 23, the new ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng (謝鋒), said China hopes to work with the U.S. “to increase dialogue, to manage differences and also to expand our cooperation so that our relationship will be back to the right track,” per CNN.

Xie said he hopes to improve bilateral ties amid “serious difficulties and challenges.”

The Biden administration is reportedly planning a series of potential visits to Beijing by top government officials to resume normal dialogue with Beijing and thaw tensions.