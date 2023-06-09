Taiwan offers reward for revealing foreign interference in elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) will offer up to NT$10 million (US$325,000) to individuals who can provide evidence of foreign interference in the January 2024 elections, reports said Friday (June 9).

A separate maximum reward of NT$5 million will be available if a whistleblower can come up with proof of gambling related to the election outcome, per CNA. Taiwan will elect a new president, vice president, and 113 legislators on Jan. 13, 2024.

Outside interference and gambling were the two main issues for the elections, according to the Supreme Prosecutors Office. The statement followed a meeting held in Taitung County Thursday (June 8) to discuss related issues.

Top Prosecutor General Hsing Tai-chao (邢泰釗) reportedly told the meeting that enemy forces were likely to use fake news, betting, and vote buying to influence the election. Police, prosecutors, and investigators needed to cooperate to safeguard the free choice of Taiwanese, he said.

Issuing rewards for whistleblowers who could provide information about illegal practices was one way to prevent outside forces influencing one of the key processes of Taiwan’s democracy, according to the top prosecutor.

In the January elections, Vice President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chair Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will face Kuomintang (KMT) candidate New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).