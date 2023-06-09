Host city for Taiwan’s National Day fireworks show revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taichung will host the fireworks showcase for the Double Ten Day celebrations after a nine-year hiatus, the city government said Friday (June 9).

The display marking the 102nd birthday of Taiwan will take place at Wuqi Fishing Port, selected from a list of 29 locations, said Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕). The port features fish trading, foods, and recreation, including boating.

The last time the city in central Taiwan hosted the spectacle was in 2014, with a variety of well-received activities, said Hua Ching-chung (花敬群), secretary-general of the National Day preparatory committee.

Meanwhile, Control Yuan officials have launched an investigation into allegations that drones used in last year’s National Day pyrotechnics show were made in China. The Control Yuan is the supervisory and auditory branch of the Taiwan government.

Last year, Taiwan Drone 100, a startup that secured multiple government bids for drone performances including the one for Double Ten Day, was accused of sourcing unmanned aerial vehicles from High Great, a Shenzhen-based company.

The investigators said in a statement the company failed to acquire a permit for manufacturing telecommunications radio-frequency devices. The drones it used were also found to contain China-made chips, raising cybersecurity and national security concerns.



Wuqi Fishing Port. (Taichung City Government photo)