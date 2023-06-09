Farm Equipment Renta Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With | John Deere (US), JCB (UK)

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Farm Equipment Renta Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Farm Equipment Renta. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Farm Equipment Rental Market is valued approximately at USD 43.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Farm Equipment Rental are services which provide various farming machinery to Farmers. for performing various tasks in the Farm such as ploughing, harvesting and more. There are certain tasks in the Farm which are performed once in every season and hence there is no necessity of the farmer to buy the equipment to perform these tasks.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February.

As these are available on rent whenever required. The rising arable land across the globe coupled with the growing demand for food has led the adoption of Farm Equipment Rental across the forecast period. Also, the maturing agricultural mechanization and increasing advancements in Farm Machine Operations are expected to fuel the demand for Farm Equipment Rentals. Further, rising trend of startups offering farm Equipment rental services increases the market growth.

However, government initiatives helping farmers by new equipment hinders the market growth. The increasing number of medium scale farmers demand equipment for farming on vast areas of land presenting an opportunistic market for Farm Equipment rentals.

The regional analysis of global Farm Equipment Rental market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the largest arable land in the region as per Food Association organization, the region accounts for 40% of the global arable land coupled with shift from labor intensive farming techniques to advanced technological equipment drives the market in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes in the region and investments in various agriculture machinery would create lucrative growth prospects for the Farm Equipment Rental market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

John Deere (US)

CNH Industrial (UK)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

AGCO Corporation (US)

Mahindra & Mahindra (India)

JCB (UK)

Escorts Ltd (India)

Tractors and farm equipment’s ltd. (India)

Flaman Group of Companies

Premier Equipment Rentals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment Type:

Tractors

Harvesters

Balers

Sprayers

Other equipment types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

