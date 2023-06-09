Teachers at New Taipei Kid Castle affiliate accused of giving students 'Rainbow Potion'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A preschool in New Taipei that was a franchise of the Kid Castle Educational Institute had its license revoked and was fined NT$150,000 after allegations by parents that teachers had given sedatives to children called "Rainbow Potion."

Thus far, 17 parents have filed police reports against the school for allegedly giving their children sleeping pills. Toxicology tests revealed that eight out of 28 students tested positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines, with even the son of the principal testing positive, reported SET News.

Angela Wang (王薇君), chairwoman of the Taiwan Children's Rights Association was cited by the news agency as saying that some parents asked for help after their children developed withdrawal symptoms such as hair pulling and hitting walls. The children reportedly said the teachers described the medication as "Rainbow Potion."

Wang said that one of the parents said her child had become irritable since Lunar New Year and would self-harm, such as pulling her hair. Therefore, she took her child for a toxicology test, and found there were barbiturates in the child's bloodstream.

She said barbiturates normally leave the body after three days, but doctors detected trace amounts on June 6, weeks after the investigation began. This possibly indicated the children had been given large doses over a long period of time.

She was concerned this could affect the children's neurodevelopment. She also questioned whether more teachers were involved, including those who had previously worked for the school.

On May 14, three parents went to the Haishan Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department saying their children who attended the preschool in Banqiao District were emotionally irritable. They said the children began to self-harm from February to April and alleged their children had been administered drugs.

After conducting a search on May 18, prosecutors brought in a teacher surnamed Chao (趙) for questioning.

The New Taipei City District Prosector's Office ordered the Haishan Precinct to launch a second wave of searches at 6 a.m. on Thursday (June 8). Officers and prosecutors conducted searches in the residences of the principal and seven teachers and took in all eight for questioning.

The Education Bureau of New Taipei City Government on Thursday (June 8) said the preschool's license had been revoked, and it was fined NT$150,000 for violating the Early Childhood Education and Care Act (幼兒教育及照顧法), per CNA. Meanwhile, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) bowed twice and issued a public apology for failing to properly protect the children.

The Kid Castle Educational Institute said in a statement on its website the preschool had a franchise partnership with Kid Castle, but operated independently. It added that in light of the allegations against the school, Kid Castle would revoke its franchise partnership with the school and fully cooperate with the police investigation.

It also said it would conduct an internal review and ensure that students are valued and protected.