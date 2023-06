Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Laman, who was injured in the 2018 shootings, reacts as surveillance video of the massacre is... Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Laman, who was injured in the 2018 shootings, reacts as surveillance video of the massacre is played in court on the second day of testimony in the case of former MSD High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter as he perpetuated the Valentine's Day 2018 Massacre. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)