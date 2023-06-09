Taiwan foreign minister to share stage with Czech president in Europe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) will reportedly visit Europe next week and make a public appearance with Czech President Peter Pavel, marking a new stage of relations between the two countries.

Pavel will take the stage to deliver the opening remarks at the European Values Summit 2023 hosted by the Czech think tank, the European Values Center for Security Policy, on June 14, per a CNA report. According to the event's program agenda, Pavel's speech will be followed by a 10-minute speech by a "special guest."

Reuters is saying the special guest is Wu, who will take the stage after Pavel. The report cited a source as saying that European leaders usually "do not share the stage with senior Taiwanese officials."

The focus of this year's agenda includes how to respond to the influence of Russia and China. Experts participating in the meeting will share lessons learned from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, such as dealing with the dissemination of false information and money laundering.

The conference will also have a special session focused on about Taiwan. Topics include Taiwan’s democratic resilience, and how Taiwan’s experience can be used as a model for other democracies (including Central and Eastern Europe). Distinguished guests include Lai I-chung (賴怡忠), CEO of The Prospect Foundation.

The Czech Republic has recently sought to strengthen ties with Taiwan. After Pavel was elected as the new Czech president in January, he immediately called President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for 15 minutes, during which he pledged to increase cooperation with Taiwan in all areas.