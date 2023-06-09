Australia, Taiwan celebrate 40 years of friendship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australian representative to Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield lauded the close ties between Taiwan and Australia on Thursday (June 8) at a banquet hosted by the Australian Office in Taipei, celebrating 40 years of friendship.

Bloomfield said Australia stands for fairness, democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, which are values it shares with Taiwan. The two countries also “share rich Indigenous cultures, open diverse societies, and a commitment to an inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” she said.

Since 2020, bilateral trade has tripled, amounting to US$32 billion, which Bloomfield called “a historic high.” She praised the “long-standing” trade and economic links that form close connections between the two peoples and said Australia is Taiwan’s largest supplier of energy and natural resources.

She said that through close partnerships, the two nations have connected in the health, medical, and biotechnology sectors.

The representative added that Australia and Taiwan are “strongly committed” to ensuring human rights, cultural and linguistic rights, and trade and economic opportunities of Indigenous peoples, in part through the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement. She added both countries promote gender equality and women’s leadership and participation.

Bloomfield said Australia supports international participation for Taiwan, saying, “We need the contribution of all partners” to address global challenges."

Bloomfield, who is set to return to Australia this summer, said, “Taiwan’s remarkable achievements are worthy of admiration and respect.” She said it was an honor to contribute to Australia-Taiwan relations and friendship.

“I will remain friends with Taiwan for life, and Taiwan will always be in my heart.”



Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (left), Australia Representative to Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield, and Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (Taiwan News photo)

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said it is clear to see that Taiwan and Australia’s friendship has flourished under Bloomfield’s leadership. The two countries enjoy freedom and democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and are committed to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, he said

The two countries worked together to combat the COVID pandemic, mutually donating medical supplies and sharing pandemic prevention-related knowledge and experience.

Lai said Taiwan has become Australia’s fourth largest export country, with Australian beef and wines beloved by Taiwanese. Meanwhile, Taiwan exports many ICT products to Australia.

The vice president said he looks forward to continuing cooperating in economy and trade and hoped Australia would help Taiwan join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Taiwan is pursuing solar and wind power to achieve the U.N.’s 2050 net-zero emissions goal, Lai said, adding that Australia’s assistance would help the nation immensely.

Thursday’s event was sponsored in part by I-Mei Foods Company and included performances by Australian and Taiwanese Indigenous musicians. It also featured an exhibition of a number of artworks from Bloomfield’s personal collection.

*I-Mei is the parent company of Taiwan News.